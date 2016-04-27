The series co-writer and star was speaking with Broadcast at this weekend's Bafta Craft Awards – where herself and Delaney both picked up writing gongs – when she revealed that she was heading back to work.

"We’ve got more writing planned for the future. At the moment we’re trying to come up with a series three – we’re back in the office tomorrow", she said on Sunday.

Catastrophe has been a real hit among viewers and critics alike, so here's hoping we get some good news from Channel 4's comedy commissioners soon.