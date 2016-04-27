Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney have started work on Catastrophe series three
The duo have yet to get the green light for a third run of their smash hit comedy
It seems like just yesterday we were waving goodbye to Rob and Sharon with that cliffhanger ending to Catastrophe series two but for those of us waiting to find out what happens next, there's some good news.
Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney are back in the office and working on the next series – even though it's yet to be commissioned.
The series co-writer and star was speaking with Broadcast at this weekend's Bafta Craft Awards – where herself and Delaney both picked up writing gongs – when she revealed that she was heading back to work.
"We’ve got more writing planned for the future. At the moment we’re trying to come up with a series three – we’re back in the office tomorrow", she said on Sunday.
Catastrophe has been a real hit among viewers and critics alike, so here's hoping we get some good news from Channel 4's comedy commissioners soon.