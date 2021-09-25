Sex Education renewed for season 4 just one week after third series’ release

It’s official: Sex Education has been renewed for a fourth season which will see the students of Moordale wrestle with more intimacy issues as the fate of their school hangs in the balance.

Advertisement

The announcement came today as part of Netflix’s virtual fan event TUDUM, which is named after the recognisable sound heard when loading up the Netflix app.

Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey lead the Sex Education cast as Moordale students Otis and Maeve, who develop feelings for one another after teaming up to run a sex advice clinic in their school.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The third season of Sex Education landed on Netflix just last week, on Friday 17th September, but has since dominated the service’s internal top 10 chart as fans avidly binge through the latest eight episodes.

To be fair, they’ve had a long time to wait, as season three was delayed by around nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which might be another reason why Netflix has wasted no time getting the wheels turning on another instalment.

Stars Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) were two of many Netflix actors involved in today’s event, appearing together to announce the big news.

If you haven’t finished watching Sex Education season three yet, then stop reading now as we’re about to divulge some serious spoilers from the final episode.

Netflix

Sex Education has left itself with plenty of dramatic ground to cover next season, with Moordale facing permanent closure after the students’ revolt against cold headteacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke), who ultimately lost her position.

Another big question that the writers will have to answer is what name Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) sees on her new baby’s paternity test, as her shocked reaction seems to suggest the father is not Jakob as she had thought.

Meanwhile, fans will want to see what the future holds for Otis and Maeve, whose relationship abruptly paused in the finale so that Maeve could take an educational trip to the US – but some viewers think they shouldn’t be together at all.

Advertisement

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.