Sex Education season 3 soundtrack: All songs from Netflix comedy-drama

The third season of Sex Education has finally arrived on Netflix, with Otis, Eric and Maeve returning to help the sexually clueless students of Moordale Secondary.

Advertisement

It should come as no surprise to fans that series three features a number of catchy earworms, from Bob Dylan and Blur, to Todrick Hall and Wizkid.

Of course, there are several Ezra Furman songs that make an appearance throughout the season – but to save you Shazam-ing every bop you come across, we’ve handily listed every song within the Sex Education season three soundtrack.

Without further ago, read on for every track that features in Sex Education’s third series.

*Major spoilers for Sex Education season three follow!*

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Episode 1

I Think We’re Alone Now – The Rubinoos

The first episode’s opening sequence.

Hound Dog – Big Mama Thornton

Otis gets ready for school.

Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett

Hope makes an entrance.

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C+C Music Factory Feat. Freedom Williams Olivia’s Party.

Hour of Deepest Need – Ezra Furman

Otis and Ruby text.

Oh Yeah – Yello

Dex walks into the changing room.

Corriente – Marciano

The old toilet block is demolished.

Episode 2

Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps – Doris Day

Adam and Eric get busy in Adam’s bedroom.

Fantastic Man – William Onyeabor

Ruby dresses Otis for school.

Piddily Patter Patter – Nappy Brown

Aimee and Maeve walk into school.

F**k the Pain Away – Peaches

Moordale choir performs.

Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) – Q-Feel

Ruby and Otis have sex in his bedroom.

Border Line – The Strings

Jean and Jakob reconnect.

Can I Sleep In Your Brain – Ezra Furman

Eric and Adam reconcile.

Save A Prayer – Duran Duran

Otis and Ruby head to school.

Sound Of Da Police – KRS-One

Viv becomes Head Girl.

Episode 3

Rock Me Gently – Andy Kim

Jeffrey and Cynthia eat dinner.

Macumba – Titanic

Ola borrows Otis’ record.

Blank Generation – Richard Hell & The Voidoids

Maeve gets ready for school.

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall

Eric dances in his room.

The Man in Me – Bob Dylan

Otis, Ruby, Eric and Adam bowl.

Your Party – Ween

Adam and Eric walk in on Maureen.

Never My Love – The Association

Otis and Ruby chat to Ruby’s dad.

Tender – Blur

Otis considers texting Maeve.

Episode 4

Don’t Sweat the Technique – Eric B & Rakim

Anwar and Olivia sleep with their boyfriends.

So Much Love To Do – Scout Niblett

Isaac offers to make dinner.

Stormy Weather – Etta James

Jakob builds a tree house.

What Cha Get (Ragga Mambo Mix) – Angel and the Mambokats

Fajita night.

Mysterious Power – Ezra Furman & The Harpoons

Michael visits Maureen.

Shake Body – Skales

Eric tries on outfits for Nigeria.

La Ballade Des Gens Heureux – Gérard Lenorman

The students board the coach to France.

Episode 5

Mon Amour Mon Ami – Marie Laforêt

Viv texts her boyfriend in a toilet cubicle.

Hot Topic – Le Tigre

The bus starts speeding.

Zou Bisou Bisou – Gillian Hills

Cal and Jackson start hallucinating on mushrooms.

Allez Donc Vous Faire Bronzer – Sacha Distel

The bus almost crashes.

Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic

Colin sings karaoke.

I Wanna Love – Scout Niblett

Cal and Jackson kiss.

The Breeze/My Baby Cries – Bill Callahan

Oti and Maeve talk about the voicemail.

When I Live My Dream – David Bowie

The students drive back home.

Your Young Voice – Jonny Muir

Eric and Adam text.

Episode 6

Under Pressure – David Bowie and Queen

A flashback to Lily’s childhood.

Oyejo – Fela Ransome Kuti & His Koola Lobitos

Eric has breakfast in Nigeria.

Sweet Mother – Prince Nico Mbarga

Eric tries on his wedding outfit.

Short and Sweet (Bon Iver Remix) – Brittany Howard

Adam writes Eric an email.

Fall – Davido

Eric travels to Lagos.

Joro – Wizkid

Eric dances in a club.

Attention – Tiwa Savage

Eric travels back to the airport.

Episode 7

Glow in the Dark – Night Flowers

Amy and Maeve drive to find Maeve’s mum.

F**k the Pain Away – Peaches

Moordale’s new school anthem.

Hand Clapping Song – The Meters

Michael makes a salad.

Table For One – Ego Ella May

Cal and Jackson kiss.

Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

Otis leaves Lily’s house.

Breathe Your Name – Sixpence None the Richer

Maeve and Otis kiss.

Episode 8

Summer Wine – Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

Layla binds their chest.

Milkshake – Kelis

Viv walks into school with her boyfriend.

I Get Along Without You Very Well – Chet Baker

Eric and Adam break up.

Save Me – Aimee Mann

Adam and Madam compete in the dog agility competition.

Moanin’ – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

Maureen cancels dinner with Michael.

The Ballad of El Goodo – Big Star

Maeve heads to America.

Advertisement

Seasons 1-3 of Sex Education are available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.