Sex Education season 3 soundtrack: All songs from Netflix comedy-drama
The Netflix comedy-drama is back and has brought a number of foot-tapping bops with it.
The third season of Sex Education has finally arrived on Netflix, with Otis, Eric and Maeve returning to help the sexually clueless students of Moordale Secondary.
It should come as no surprise to fans that series three features a number of catchy earworms, from Bob Dylan and Blur, to Todrick Hall and Wizkid.
Of course, there are several Ezra Furman songs that make an appearance throughout the season – but to save you Shazam-ing every bop you come across, we’ve handily listed every song within the Sex Education season three soundtrack.
Without further ago, read on for every track that features in Sex Education’s third series.
*Major spoilers for Sex Education season three follow!*
Episode 1
I Think We’re Alone Now – The Rubinoos
The first episode’s opening sequence.
Hound Dog – Big Mama Thornton
Otis gets ready for school.
Land of 1000 Dances – Wilson Pickett
Hope makes an entrance.
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) – C+C Music Factory Feat. Freedom Williams Olivia’s Party.
Hour of Deepest Need – Ezra Furman
Otis and Ruby text.
Oh Yeah – Yello
Dex walks into the changing room.
Corriente – Marciano
The old toilet block is demolished.
Episode 2
Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps – Doris Day
Adam and Eric get busy in Adam’s bedroom.
Fantastic Man – William Onyeabor
Ruby dresses Otis for school.
Piddily Patter Patter – Nappy Brown
Aimee and Maeve walk into school.
F**k the Pain Away – Peaches
Moordale choir performs.
Dancing in Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop) – Q-Feel
Ruby and Otis have sex in his bedroom.
Border Line – The Strings
Jean and Jakob reconnect.
Can I Sleep In Your Brain – Ezra Furman
Eric and Adam reconcile.
Save A Prayer – Duran Duran
Otis and Ruby head to school.
Sound Of Da Police – KRS-One
Viv becomes Head Girl.
Episode 3
Rock Me Gently – Andy Kim
Jeffrey and Cynthia eat dinner.
Macumba – Titanic
Ola borrows Otis’ record.
Blank Generation – Richard Hell & The Voidoids
Maeve gets ready for school.
Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall
Eric dances in his room.
The Man in Me – Bob Dylan
Otis, Ruby, Eric and Adam bowl.
Your Party – Ween
Adam and Eric walk in on Maureen.
Never My Love – The Association
Otis and Ruby chat to Ruby’s dad.
Tender – Blur
Otis considers texting Maeve.
Episode 4
Don’t Sweat the Technique – Eric B & Rakim
Anwar and Olivia sleep with their boyfriends.
So Much Love To Do – Scout Niblett
Isaac offers to make dinner.
Stormy Weather – Etta James
Jakob builds a tree house.
What Cha Get (Ragga Mambo Mix) – Angel and the Mambokats
Fajita night.
Mysterious Power – Ezra Furman & The Harpoons
Michael visits Maureen.
Shake Body – Skales
Eric tries on outfits for Nigeria.
La Ballade Des Gens Heureux – Gérard Lenorman
The students board the coach to France.
Episode 5
Mon Amour Mon Ami – Marie Laforêt
Viv texts her boyfriend in a toilet cubicle.
Hot Topic – Le Tigre
The bus starts speeding.
Zou Bisou Bisou – Gillian Hills
Cal and Jackson start hallucinating on mushrooms.
Allez Donc Vous Faire Bronzer – Sacha Distel
The bus almost crashes.
Pump Up the Jam – Technotronic
Colin sings karaoke.
I Wanna Love – Scout Niblett
Cal and Jackson kiss.
The Breeze/My Baby Cries – Bill Callahan
Oti and Maeve talk about the voicemail.
When I Live My Dream – David Bowie
The students drive back home.
Your Young Voice – Jonny Muir
Eric and Adam text.
Episode 6
Under Pressure – David Bowie and Queen
A flashback to Lily’s childhood.
Oyejo – Fela Ransome Kuti & His Koola Lobitos
Eric has breakfast in Nigeria.
Sweet Mother – Prince Nico Mbarga
Eric tries on his wedding outfit.
Short and Sweet (Bon Iver Remix) – Brittany Howard
Adam writes Eric an email.
Fall – Davido
Eric travels to Lagos.
Joro – Wizkid
Eric dances in a club.
Attention – Tiwa Savage
Eric travels back to the airport.
Episode 7
Glow in the Dark – Night Flowers
Amy and Maeve drive to find Maeve’s mum.
F**k the Pain Away – Peaches
Moordale’s new school anthem.
Hand Clapping Song – The Meters
Michael makes a salad.
Table For One – Ego Ella May
Cal and Jackson kiss.
Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
Otis leaves Lily’s house.
Breathe Your Name – Sixpence None the Richer
Maeve and Otis kiss.
Episode 8
Summer Wine – Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Layla binds their chest.
Milkshake – Kelis
Viv walks into school with her boyfriend.
I Get Along Without You Very Well – Chet Baker
Eric and Adam break up.
Save Me – Aimee Mann
Adam and Madam compete in the dog agility competition.
Moanin’ – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Maureen cancels dinner with Michael.
The Ballad of El Goodo – Big Star
Maeve heads to America.
