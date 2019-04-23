"Oh yes," Gatwa told RadioTimes.com. "I have to admit, I did see it literally from the first moment that Adam pushes Eric into the lockers. I was like, 'I bet you anything they end up together.'

“And lo and behold, by episode eight they're rolling around those music room floors. I did see it. I thought it was quite exciting."

Gatwa added that eagle-eyed fans also noticed numerous phallic Easter eggs (yes, that's now a thing) dotted throughout the series with regards to Adam's crush on Eric.

"Adam is weirdly obsessed with Eric actually," said Gatwa. "He's always holding something phallic near his mouth when he's watching Eric. All the signs are there."

Sadly, series one ends with Eric left disappointed after Adam is packed off to military school, however Sex Education season two goes into production at the end of April – so hopefully we won’t be waiting too long to find out if there’s a future for the unlikely couple.