Sex Education season two to commence filming in late April
Otis and the gang will be back for a second season of the Netflix hit
Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that season two of the Netflix hit is set to commence filming in late April 2019.
In February, it was confirmed that the comedy drama about teenage virgin Otis (Asa Butterfield) whose mother Jean is a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) would be back for a second season.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com in mid-April, Ncuti Gatwa – who plays Otis’s irrepressible best friend Eric – revealed, “Season two starts filming in two or three weeks. We start soon, it’s right around the corner, late April.”
Netflix has been pretty tight-lipped on any plot details for the second season so far, but Gatwa told us he is rooting for Eric to improve his French horn skills.
"I would like for Eric to get better at playing the French horn. I would also like people to know it is the French horn. People often mistake it for the trombone, but it's not."
You tell 'em, 'Tromboner'!
We are also hoping that, despite Adam (Connor Swindells) being sent off to military school at the end of the first season, we’ll be seeing more of Eric and Adam’s budding romance...
