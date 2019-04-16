Speaking to RadioTimes.com in mid-April, Ncuti Gatwa – who plays Otis’s irrepressible best friend Eric – revealed, “Season two starts filming in two or three weeks. We start soon, it’s right around the corner, late April.”

Netflix has been pretty tight-lipped on any plot details for the second season so far, but Gatwa told us he is rooting for Eric to improve his French horn skills.

"I would like for Eric to get better at playing the French horn. I would also like people to know it is the French horn. People often mistake it for the trombone, but it's not."

More like this

You tell 'em, 'Tromboner'!

We are also hoping that, despite Adam (Connor Swindells) being sent off to military school at the end of the first season, we’ll be seeing more of Eric and Adam’s budding romance...

Advertisement

Find out more about Sex Education season two here