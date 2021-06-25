Exclusive – Sex Education writer teases “big, pivotal” event in the fifth episode of season 3

Fans have been clamouring for the third season of Sex Education after the season two finale left Maeve and Otis’ relationship on a cliffhanger. Luckily for us, writer Mawaan Rizwan has teased a few of the upcoming season’s secrets.

Rizwan – who wrote the fifth episode of the upcoming third season – revealed that the new episodes may reach a climax in episode five.

“A really big thing happens in episode five. A pivotal, pivotal thing.” he told RadioTimes.com.

“I would say my episode is the least COVID safe, without giving away too much,” he joked. “I actually thought my episode was never gonna get made and they’d scrap it because I was like, ‘How are they going to do this?’ But no, they have an amazing team and they have an amazing COVID team and they somehow managed. I actually didn’t have to do any rewrites.”

Rizwan didn’t reveal any further details but, as we said, season two left with many unanswered questions, such as Maeve and Otis’ relationship and Jean Milburn’s pregnancy. The “pivotal thing” could address a unanswered plot point, or even a new one.

Rizwan also revealed that, in the universe of Sex Education, coronavirus does not exist and is not acknowledged, despite season three being filmed during the pandemic, a feature for which many viewers will surely be grateful.

“They do it in a really safe way but they also editorially don’t want to compromise the story because it’s not a world where COVID exists. So I’m really impressed by how they managed to keep it so COVID safe. It’s really tigh,t the way the machine works, because it’s a big scale show. But it’s still satisfying story-wise – nothing changes.”

The news will be welcome for fans who have been waiting for news on the Netflix hit since January 2020, when the second season dropped. Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric, recently touched on Eric’s storyline in Sex Education season three and Aimee Lou Wood, fresh from her BAFTA win, also talked about the impact of Aimee’s experience of sexual assault on the next season.

Catch us refreshing the Netflix homepage until season three eventually does drop.

Additional reporting by David Craig.

