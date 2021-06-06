Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood says sexual assault storyline will continue to impact season 3

Aimee Lou Wood has confirmed that her Sex Education character’s powerful sexual assault storyline will be continued in the upcoming third season.

The BAFTA-winning actor plays schoolgirl Aimee in the acclaimed comedy drama, close friend of Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey), who was the victim of an assault on a public bus during the second season.

This became a key plot point throughout the most recent batch of episodes, earning acclaim for its handling of a sensitive topic that will be painfully relevant to some viewers.

“Aimee’s storyline in season two, it’s continued, [and] it’s handled beautifully throughout season three as well,” she confirmed at a press conference following tonight’s Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021.

“A lot of the messages I got when it came out were just so moving,” continued Lou Wood. “I think it really has helped people and I just feel honoured to have been a part of that.”

Sex Education fans are desperate to get their hands on the next instalment, which has faced a substantial delay due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second season ended on a major cliffhanger and the upcoming chapter could well do the same, according to a cryptic tease from Lou Wood.

“I think our costume designer said that the ending [of season three] is going to be a surprise and a bit shocking to everyone – so I can confirm that, that it will be!”

The third season finished filming in March 2021, but Netflix has yet to announce a date on which it will be available to stream.

