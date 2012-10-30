Golden Globe-winning Sex and the City alumnus Kim Cattrall is making her return to television as the star and producer of a new comedy series.

She’ll be fronting a Canadian version of Sensitive Skin, a sitcom that starred Joanna Lumley and was broadcast for two series on BBC2 from 2005 to 2007.

The British incarnation of the show took place in central London and explored the rocky relationship of a sixty-something married couple whose lives were blighted by professional jealousy and sexual frustration.

The remake will follow Cattrall’s character as she goes through a midlife crisis, and Canada’s Movie Central and The Movie Network have ordered six episodes of the show, according to Deadline.

Canadian actor Don McKellar will direct the series, as well as starring opposite Cattrall.

Watch a clip of the original Sensitive Skin below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z_Evh_U9IE

