The British incarnation of the show took place in central London and explored the rocky relationship of a sixty-something married couple whose lives were blighted by professional jealousy and sexual frustration.

The remake will follow Cattrall’s character as she goes through a midlife crisis, and Canada’s Movie Central and The Movie Network have ordered six episodes of the show, according to Deadline.

Canadian actor Don McKellar will direct the series, as well as starring opposite Cattrall.

Watch a clip of the original Sensitive Skin below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z_Evh_U9IE