Sex and the City revival adds Yellowstone, Chicago PD and Jessica Jones stars to cast
Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury will all play new characters in And Just Like That...
Published:
Three new cast members have been announced for Sex and the City: And Just Like That, which recently began shooting in New York City.
Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury have all joined the cast for the revival, joining original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon and previously announced newcomer Sara Ramirez.
The announcements were made in three separate posts on Instagram, with the names of each of the new characters also being unveiled.
The Americans and Yellowstone actor Pittman has been cast as Dr. Nya Wallace, who is described as a brilliant yet challenging Columbia Law professor.
Meanwhile, Empire and Chicago PD’s Karen Ari Parker will star as Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three, and Homeland and Jessica Jones actor Choudhury will play Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.
The news has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans, with the decision to cast three women of colour garnering praise, given the show has previously come under fire for a lack of diversity.
It follows HBO chief Casey Bloys’ comments to TVLine that he did not want “to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” adding that he was “very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today”.
In addition to the newcomers and the three main stars, original cast members Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler are also returning for the revival, for which a release date has not yet been set.
However, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original run, will be absent from the show after she declined to return for the new series.