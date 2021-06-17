Who’s the best Sex and the City boyfriend? Vote now

Filming on HBO Max’s reboot Sex and the City: And Just Like That has already begun in New York, with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their iconic roles for the upcoming mini-series (although Kim Cattrall sadly won’t be returning as Samantha).

The comedy drama, which ran on HBO and Channel 4 from 1998 until 2004, became one of the most popular shows at the start of the millennium, with fans falling in love with the four best friends, their exciting city lives and the sexual and romantic escapades of their thirties.

When talking about the series, we can’t forget those who put the sex in Sex and the City – the boyfriends of course! And many fans are relieved that HBO Max has confirmed three of them are returning for the reboot, despite rumours they weren’t coming back. We now know that the new series will definitely feature Chris Noth as Carrie’s husband Mr Big (aka John James Preston), David Eigenberg as Miranda’s partner Steve Brady and Evan Handler as Charlotte’s soulmate Harry Goldenblatt.

Throughout the show’s six seasons, we got to know all of the group’s various romantic interests, from Charlotte’s polite but sexually-challenged first husband Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan) to the man whose proposal made Carrie physically sick, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

But who was the best? It’s now time for you to have your say on which SATC partner tops the list.

Maybe you’ll vote for one of the keepers, Big, Steve or Harry? Or perhaps Samantha’s surprise love Smith (Jason Lewis) is in the running, or Miranda’s sports doctor Robert Leeds (Blair Underwood), who famously declared his love on a cookie before their acrimonious break-up.

There’s also Samantha’s only girlfriend – Maria Diega Reyes (Sonia Braga), not to mention Carrie’s insecure author boyfriend Jack Berger (Ron Livingston), or James, the lawyer Samantha falls in love with before realising he’s not packing much downstairs.

Make sure to cast your vote in the poll above and we’ll reveal the results soon.

HBO Max is yet to confirm a release date for Sex and the City: And Just Like That, but we’re expecting it to arrive later this year, or in early 2022. Seasons 1-6 of Sex and the City are available to watch on NOW. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.