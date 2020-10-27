According to Variety, Platonic has been co-written by Nick Stoller who, as well as directing the Bad Neighbours movies, also co-wrote the Netflix series Friends from College with Francesca Delbanco, who has teamed up with Stoller on Platonic.

The two stars provide powerful comedy CVs and will undoubtedly attract an audience and possibly new subscribers to AppleTV+.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Australian actress Byrne starred in Kristen Wiig's hit 2011 movie Bridesmaids, while she's also been nominated for Golden Globes and Emmy Awards for FX series Damages. She recently played feminist icon Gloria Steinem in Hulu series Mrs America, which screened on BBC Two in July in the UK.

More like this

As well as Platonic, Byrne will star in AppleTV+ 1980s comedy-drama Physical, about the decade's obsession with aerobics.

Canadian actor Rogen is one of the 21st Century's top comedy film stars, with the likes of The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up and The Interview among his leading roles.

Rogen has also branched out into executive producing, notably on The Boys at Amazon Prime Video and Black Monday at Showtime.

You can subscribe the AppleTV+ streaming service for £4.99 a month in the UK or buy the Apple TV HD box for £149.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting for Platonic visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.