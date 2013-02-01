Seth MacFarlane ribs Pierce Brosnan's James Bond in new Oscars trailer
Watch the Family Guy creator make light of 007's request for a martini
If you’ve ever sauntered up to a bar, put on your best Sean Connery voice and ordered a martini shaken, not stirred, you’ve made a fool of yourself. And not just for the Connery impression…
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane has set the record straight about James Bond’s favourite cocktail in a new Oscars promo, in which the 39-year-old comic pokes fun at the barroom pretensions of Britain’s favourite super-spy.
MacFarlane opens the teaser by promising that this year’s Academy Awards will “celebrate all your favourite films – like the James Bond movies.”
We then see a clip of Brosnan in The World is Not Enough ordering Agent 007’s signature drink, “vodka martini – shaken, not stirred.”
So far, so suave, but MacFarlane appears behind the bar and quips: “No-one has ever stirred a martini. That's not how you make a martini. Is this your first martini?”
“This is your first martini, isn’t it? Yeah, you’re going to have fun…”
Earlier this week MacFarlane appeared in another Oscars skit spoofing the Psycho shower scene in Hitchcock, in which the Ted director appears as a guest at the Bates Motel, beating on the wall of his room and telling Janet Leigh to “keep it down”.
If you missed it at the time, have a look at that one too:
The 85th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 24 February at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.