MacFarlane opens the teaser by promising that this year’s Academy Awards will “celebrate all your favourite films – like the James Bond movies.”

We then see a clip of Brosnan in The World is Not Enough ordering Agent 007’s signature drink, “vodka martini – shaken, not stirred.”

So far, so suave, but MacFarlane appears behind the bar and quips: “No-one has ever stirred a martini. That's not how you make a martini. Is this your first martini?”

“This is your first martini, isn’t it? Yeah, you’re going to have fun…”

Earlier this week MacFarlane appeared in another Oscars skit spoofing the Psycho shower scene in Hitchcock, in which the Ted director appears as a guest at the Bates Motel, beating on the wall of his room and telling Janet Leigh to “keep it down”.

The 85th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 24 February at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.