Starring Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza, the third series also sees Rob Lowe join the cast as new regular character Chris Traeger who pays a visit to help with Pawnee's troubled finances.

Originally airing in the States in January 2011, the third season picked up its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, with Poehler - who portrays Knope - receiving her second nod for Outstanding Comedy Actress.

Parks and Recreation has been given the green light for a sixth run with an hour-long opening episode set in London. BBC4 will begin airing the third series in 2014.