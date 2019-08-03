Where to watch Seinfeld?

At present, sadly Seinfeld isn't available on Netflix in the UK – though it will be as of 2021, with the streaming service paying out big bucks to secure the rights.

For now, though, it's on Amazon Prime. All nine seasons (that's 180 episodes) are available. At 23 minutes run time each, you have plenty to binge.

Some of the best-loved episodes of Seinfeld include 'The Parking Garage' and 'The Chinese Restaurant' so make sure you catch those.

You can also buy episodes on iTunes or pick up the DVD box set.

What is Seinfeld about?

A creation of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David and running on NBC in the US from 1989 to 1998, Seinfeld is one of the best-loved and most-celebrated sitcoms in American television history.

Set in an around an apartment block in New York, the show stars stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself as he goes about his daily life. It co-stars best friend Jason Alexander as Jerry's best friend George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, the strange neighbour from across the hall.

Widely regarded by television critics as one of the most influential comedies of the modern era, the cast and crew have gone on to many different successful projects - perhaps most notably Larry David as the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as star of Veep.

How many seasons of Seinfeld are there?

There are nine seasons altogether.

How many episodes of Seinfeld are there?

The series has 180 episodes.

Who wrote Seinfeld?

Seinfeld was primarily written by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, but other writers including Larry Charles and Everybody Loves Raymond's Jennifer Crittenden also contributed.

Who stars in Seinfeld?

The main cast is Jerry Seinfeld as himself, Jason Alexander who plays George Constanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus playing Elaine Benes and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer.

Supporting cast members include Phil Morris, Brenda Strong, Patrick Warburton, John O'Hurley, Richard Herd, Larry David, Estelle Harris, Jerry Stiller, Richard Fancy, Ruth Cohen, Len Lesser, Heidi Swedberg, Wayne Knight, Barney Martin and Liz Sheridan.

Where was Seinfeld set?

Seinfeld is set in Manhattan, on the Upper West Side.

Where is Seinfeld filmed?

The series was filmed in a combination of Universal Studios Hollywood backlot, CBS Studio centre and Ren-Mar Studios, the last of which is no longer running.

The exterior shots - despite their New York appearance - were filmed in LA including the exterior of Jerry's apartment.

Why did Seinfeld end?

Because Jerry Seinfeld quit!

He - rightly or wrongly - decided that despite the millions of dollars awaiting him if he accepted NBC's offer to continue the show for season 10, thought that the series would never be as good if he continued.

He told The Big Issue, "I just knew it was time to leave that thing where it was. Even though I still occasionally think about it, I still think I did it the right way. It was the correct type of ending. By which I mean it came a little sooner than people were expecting."

What to watch after Seinfield?

If you liked Seinfeld, check out Larry David's mockumentary series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is on Netflix.