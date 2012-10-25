Fans of Scrubs will be pleased to hear its former star Zach Braff's new comedy Garage Bar has been picked up by US network ABC. But anyone hoping to see him in front of the camera will be disappointed, as he is set to write, direct and executive produce the single-camera comedy pilot, according to Deadline.

Braff - whose portrayal of dorky Dr John "J.D." Dorian in Scrubs won him the praise of critics and fans alike - is said to have blended a workplace idea with the heart and humour of his 2004 film Garden State, which he created and starred in alongside Natalie Portman.