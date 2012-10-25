Scrubs star Zach Braff to write and direct new comedy Garage Bar
The man behind Dr John "J.D." Dorian will also executive produce the single-camera comedy pilot for US network ABC
Fans of Scrubs will be pleased to hear its former star Zach Braff's new comedy Garage Bar has been picked up by US network ABC. But anyone hoping to see him in front of the camera will be disappointed, as he is set to write, direct and executive produce the single-camera comedy pilot, according to Deadline.
Braff - whose portrayal of dorky Dr John "J.D." Dorian in Scrubs won him the praise of critics and fans alike - is said to have blended a workplace idea with the heart and humour of his 2004 film Garden State, which he created and starred in alongside Natalie Portman.
Garage Bar will focus on a group of friends who come to know the highs and pitfalls of fame when one of them finds notoriety as a pop star.
First airing in 2001, Scrubs ran for nine series, with Braff playing the leading role alongside co-stars Donald Faison, John C. McGinley and Sarah Chalke for the first eight, before leaving to pursue new projects. Following a major cast revamp for its final series, Scrubs' final episode aired in America in March 2010.