Scream Queens to return for second series - set in a hospital
Ryan Murphy's schlocky slasher comedy will move on from the university sorority house of season one
Scream Queens will be back for a second series of schlocky horror comedy but will be transplanting the action from Wallace University's Kappa Kappa Tau sorority house to a new hospital setting.
The move is very much within the comfort zone of showrunner Ryan Murphy, who has previously plumbed the depths of black medical drama with his plastic surgery series Nip/Tuck and has also blueprinted the anthology format – a new setting, new story and some but not all new cast – with his American Horror Story.
Gary Newman, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group said fans could look forward to meeting “people with complex, bizarre cases,” at the Scream Queens hospital.
"This is something Ryan Murphy loves and had a lot of fun with on Nip/Tuck and will infuse that sensibility into the next chapter of this anthology," Newman told this year's TV Critics Association press tour.
Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays the devious Dean Munsch in the first season of Scream Queens, is looking set to return according to Deadline, and could provide continuity in the same way that Jessica Lange does across the American Horror Story franchise.
Lea Michele, who also starred in another of Murphy's series, Glee, was ecstatic at the news that Scream Queens had been renewed so it seems fair to assume she'll also be back, most likely along with Emma Roberts who plays central character, the deliciously bitchy Chanel.
Scream Queens series one airs in the UK on E4. RadioTimes.com contacted the channel to ask whether they would be picking up the second season but we're yet to hear back. Watch this space.