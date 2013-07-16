Why does the teacher wear sunglasses? Her students are so bright!

Okay, that's enough...

The National Film and Television School has launched the UK's first comedy course with the help of Channel 4 and some famous funny faces.

Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, Peep Show and Fresh Meat's Sam Bain, Horrible Histories scribe Caroline Norris and many more of the names behind your favourite sitcoms and sketch shows will be guest tutors as well as on the course's advistory board.

Channel 4's head of comedy Phil Clarke said: “Producing comedy is a serious business. Inherent comic talent is important, however, acquiring the craft of making comedy is the only way to sustain a career. Channel 4 has a long tradition of engaging with, and encouraging, new talent but the more experience you can gain when starting out, the better. If you are considering a career in comedy, then the NFTS is a fast track for acquiring those career sustaining skills."

The 18-month course will allow budding comedy writers to develop sketch shows, sitcoms and funny dramas.

Are you Britain's next bright star? Applications are now open - just email info@nfts.co.uk. The only entry requirement is being funny.