If the sitcom Him & Her were to make a comeback, Sarah Solemani has an excellent vision of what it would be like.

The actress played Becky in the BBC3 show, which followed her and Steve (Russell Tovey), a lazy 20-something couple living in Walthamstow, and ended in December 2013 with Becky finding out that she was pregnant.

When we caught up with Solemani about Bridget Jones’s Baby – in which she plays Bridget’s new friend, the brilliant Miranda – she said of Becky and Steve's new addition: "You'd hope they look after it but they're so unhygienic and live in such squalor, who knows, but I think they'd love it. They’d probably get a bigger bed, put the baby in and just have more toast and tea and watch more television.”

The pair are in fact reuniting for a new UKTV comedy show We Have Been Watching, which is set for release in 2017.

Meanwhile, you can see Sarah Solemani in Bridget Jones’s Baby, out in UK cinemas from Friday 16th September