Russell Tovey and Sarah Solemani reunite for new UKTV comedy show We Have Been Watching
The Him and Her couple will appear in a new classic comedy series on Gold, with Embarrassing Bodies presenter Dr Christian Jessen also set to appear in a new medical series on UKTV
Like Gogglebox? Like Russell Tovey? Then Gold's new series We Have Been Watching, featuring celebrities doing what everybody else does on Gold: watch hours and hours of classic comedy.
Tovey reunites with his Him & Her co-star Sarah Solemani for the new UKTV series to watch and comment on classic British comedy clips, including Fawlty Towers, Steptoe and Son, Morecambe and Wise and Father Ted.
The pair join other acting and comedy talent including David Baddiel, Maxine Peake, Nigel Planer and Jo Joyner, as well as classic comedy couple John Challis and Sue Holderness (AKA Boycie and Marlene from Only Fools and Horses).
The Royle Family stars Ricky Tomlinson and Ralf Little also join the new series, produced by Crook Productions.
UKTV have also snapped up TV doctor Dr Christian Jessen for a new series on W, Dr Christian Will See You Now. The Embarrassing Bodies presenter will diagnose and treat patients in a special clinic fitted with fixed rig cameras.
“This exciting format allows me to do what I love doing most – being a doctor and also educating the public; discussing those troubling issues that are so common and yet never talked about enough," he said.
Dave meanwhile will bring Lizard Lick Towing couple Ron Shirley and Amy to the UK for a new spin-off, Lizard Lick Touring. The channel has also commissioned new motoring show Used Car Wars.
All the series are heat to hit screens in 2017.