The pair join other acting and comedy talent including David Baddiel, Maxine Peake, Nigel Planer and Jo Joyner, as well as classic comedy couple John Challis and Sue Holderness (AKA Boycie and Marlene from Only Fools and Horses).

The Royle Family stars Ricky Tomlinson and Ralf Little also join the new series, produced by Crook Productions.

UKTV have also snapped up TV doctor Dr Christian Jessen for a new series on W, Dr Christian Will See You Now. The Embarrassing Bodies presenter will diagnose and treat patients in a special clinic fitted with fixed rig cameras.

More like this

“This exciting format allows me to do what I love doing most – being a doctor and also educating the public; discussing those troubling issues that are so common and yet never talked about enough," he said.

Dave meanwhile will bring Lizard Lick Towing couple Ron Shirley and Amy to the UK for a new spin-off, Lizard Lick Touring. The channel has also commissioned new motoring show Used Car Wars.

Advertisement

All the series are heat to hit screens in 2017.