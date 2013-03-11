"Literally, we were at a restaurant and Tim said, 'Just attitude!' Which is so Tim," said Silverman. "And then Michael Cera said, 'So...hey?' Which is so Michael Cera."

The fivesome were directly approached by Google with the idea of developing material for the channel, which will allow them to produce experimental and cutting edge comedy without having to worry about tailoring their work for a mainstream audience.

"We each have pages within Jash and we each can curate those pages," Silverman told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is what we think is funny. It may not be your cup of tea, but there’s no testing involved, there’s no second-guessing of what a 14-year-old boy would like. It’s just a place to do stuff and fail or not fail."

Jash is still in its very early stages, but the group is currently hard at work on creating content for the channel. Silverman plans to produce a film noir trailer, while Cera has already pledged to produce a 25-minute short.

Check out the channel’s funny, high-concept trailer and Michael Cera’s trippy Jash introduction below: