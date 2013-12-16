These days, I normally resort to Friends. It’s always on Comedy Central. I have a backlog on my recordy box and a few years ago my fella bought the whole lot for me anyway. It’s short, familiar and makes me laugh. And it’s like having actual friends around but without having to brush your hair or put things into piles (tidying).

But I now have a new show that warms my cockles (if I’m just in a nightie and they’re cold). Liz Bonnin’s Animal Odd Couples is like someone rubbing your back. It’s like all of the clips you normally watch on the internet – LOOK! A dog likes a cat. LOOK! That badger is friends with that dolphin. LOOK! That mouse is sharing a sleeping bag with that lion. LOOK! Those chimps are holding hands. ON SWINGS. WHILE SINGING.

Sorry, I love the internet. Since I got my cats, I don’t look at clips so much. Like a teenage boy with a real live girlfriend. But I am always sucked into clips of unlikely animal friendships. And Animal Odd Couples is just that. I’m surprised I heard any of Liz Bonnin’s chat at all, above all of the “Aaaaaaaaaahhh”, “Oh my” and saying, “Look...” at no one.

At the end of the show, I picked up my cats and hugged them tight. They wriggled free and I know that’s because even the best of friends don’t squeeze each other while crying.

