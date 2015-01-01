"I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it yet but yes," she adds. "I think there looks like there may well be something in the near future. We shall see."

One show the pair definitely won't be collaborating on? Hit BBC1 period drama Call the Midwife, in which Miranda Hart plays midwife Chummy.

"They’ve actually been incredibly ageist and said I’m too old to play a baby," says Hadland, "which I’m obviously taking them to court for. Once your past 40 and a woman apparently you're too old to play a baby which I’m refusing to accept. If I can still fit into a baby grow they should accept me."

Hart and Hadland are now firm friends, after working on Miranda for the past five years - "We socialise a lot together. I think we’ll all be friends for life and we’ll always be the Miranda family".

"I didn’t feel that emotional saying goodbye to Miranda because we see each other all the time," she says, adding that leaving after filming the final episode was: ‘I’ll probably see you in two days time then for a coffee. Bye!’"

While we wait to find out what the pair's next project will be, Hadland has a lot to be getting on with. She's "desperate" for another series of ITV comedy The Job Lot, plus she has her own project in the works: a mockumentary called Born to Dance.

"It’s basically all about the world of dance which I know very well because I trained as a dancer years and years ago. There are some huge characters and competitiveness and people who are failed performers. I’m fascinated by that."

It's a world away from Miranda - "It’s multi character, so I’m playing four different characters. But it’s not a sketch show. The pilot is improvised" - but Hadland admits she's learned a lot from her co-star when it comes to getting a comedy made in the TV industry.

"Something I have definitely learned first hand from Miranda is that you have to stick to what you think is funny. It's what I've watched her do always, never to be bullied into making a comedy by committee. You’ve got to do what you think is funny and that takes quite a lot of courage."

Miranda concludes tonight at 8:00pm on BBC1