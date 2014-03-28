Ruth Jones: Stella is not finishing after four series
The show's co-creator and star reveals that, contrary to reports, she is in talks with Sky for a fifth series
It's been a turbulent day for fans of Sky1 comedy Stella. After reports that Ruth Jones was planning to finish the show after its fourth series, she has confirmed that, instead, she's actually in talks with Sky for a fifth.
This morning, Jones was quoted by The Sun as saying, “We have no plans to do any more after the fourth series. Everything has its time [and] it’s good to enjoy the moment." She was reported to have cited lack of time for the axe: “It takes eight months of the year. When I set up my TV company, I knew I’d have to really commit to it and that’s what I’ve done. I’ve thrown everything into Stella and enjoyed it so much. You sow something and it grows and grows. The plan now is to develop new projects.”
However, in an official comment, Jones refuted the claims. "Far from it being the end of Stella, we are talking to Sky about doing a fifth series. And maybe even more."
Stella, a Welsh-based sitcom centred around the theme of single-parenthood, was created by Ruth Jones and David Peet after her hugely successful role in BBC comedy Gavin And Stacey. It is produced by her production company, Tidy Productions.
She added, "It’s true that Tidy Productions is developing other projects, including a comedy and a comedy drama for the BBC written by myself and David Peet which we’re really excited about. But we love working with Sky and we love Stella. You certainly haven’t seen the last of her. She's from Pontyberry after all -and made of stronger stuff!"
More like this
Stella is due to return for a Christmas special and a fourth series in 2015.