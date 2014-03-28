However, in an official comment, Jones refuted the claims. "Far from it being the end of Stella, we are talking to Sky about doing a fifth series. And maybe even more."

Stella, a Welsh-based sitcom centred around the theme of single-parenthood, was created by Ruth Jones and David Peet after her hugely successful role in BBC comedy Gavin And Stacey. It is produced by her production company, Tidy Productions.

She added, "It’s true that Tidy Productions is developing other projects, including a comedy and a comedy drama for the BBC written by myself and David Peet which we’re really excited about. But we love working with Sky and we love Stella. You certainly haven’t seen the last of her. She's from Pontyberry after all -and made of stronger stuff!"

Stella is due to return for a Christmas special and a fourth series in 2015.