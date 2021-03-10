Russian Doll season 2 release date: Latest news on the delayed time-loop drama

It’s easy to tell that the first season of Netflix’s Russian Doll was filmed in a pre-coronavirus world, given that it revolves around a crowded indoor birthday party the likes of which hasn’t been seen for a full year.

But if the show was starting to feel like a distant memory or fever dream, get ready to be reintroduced to the Natasha Lyonne’s no-nonsense New Yorker as filming on season two is about to get underway.

Plot details are being kept top secret for the time being, which is particularly intriguing given that the first batch of episodes wrapped up Nadia Vulvokov’s story quite neatly.

However, we do know that Emmy-winner Annie Murphy, better known as Alexis Rose on the acclaimed sitcom Schitt’s Creek, will appear in season two in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Read on for all the details we have on Russian Doll season two.

Russian Doll season 2 release date

Production on the second season of Russian Doll was originally due to commence last year, but hit a major setback when the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Filming was officially delayed in March 2020, as revealed by Deadline, but the show is getting back on track and is expected to commence filming soon.

Russian Doll was officially renewed all the way back in June 2019, six months on from its premiere on Netflix, with Natasha Lyonne marking the occasion on social media with a video that homages the first season.

Co-creator Leslye Headland told RadioTimes.com back in February 2019 that the creative team originally pitched three seasons of Russian Doll to Netflix, so the story could well extend even further down the line.

Russian Doll season 2 cast

Very little is known about how Russian Doll season two will play out, but Natasha Lyonne will reprise the role of Nadia Vulvokov in the new episodes – hardly surprising given she earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance the first time round.

Fellow time loop sufferer Alan, played by Chicago Fire’s Charlie Barnett, is also likely to return, but there’s no word yet on whether Nadia’s friends, Maxine (Greta Lee) and Lizzy (Rebecca Henderson), will join him.

Likewise, it’s yet to be confirmed whether we could see more from Nadia’s troubled mother, Lenora (Chloë Sevigny), or her dearly beloved family friend and guardian Ruth Brenner (Elizabeth Ashley).

However, we do know that Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy has joined the cast for season two, although her role is being kept under wraps for the time being.

Russian Doll season 2 theories

There’s virtually no information about what could happen in the second season of Russian Doll, which is rather impressive given the major leaks that have besieged some other television shows and movies.

Presumably, the show will introduce another mysterious time-loop for Nadia and Alan to work their way out of, but it’s possible the show could go in a new direction entirely.

Keep checking back to RadioTimes.com as we’ll be updating this page with Russian Doll season two plot details as they arrive.

Russian Doll season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for Russian Doll season two just yet, but Netflix did release this teaser video when the show was renewed that pokes fun at the time-loop premise.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest clips and images from season two as they come in.

Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy. pic.twitter.com/kVmPsFG7M2 — Russian Doll (@RussianDoll) June 11, 2019

Russian Doll season 1 recap

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Russian Doll season one*

Nadia Vulvokov is an independent and embittered software engineer who dies at her 36th birthday party, before waking up and reliving the night all over again (which always begins with a shout of “sweet birthday baby!” from loyal friend Maxine).

Forced to solve the existential puzzle she’s presented with, Nadia initially thinks that she’s being haunted (or on a really bad trip), until she meets Alan, a man who died by suicide on the same night, and who is also reliving it.

Netflix

Nadia soon realises that they’re stuck in a repetitive reality similar to that of a video game, where the original night they both died serves as a jumping-off point (see our more detailed explanation of the Russian Doll time loop).

Objects and people begin to disappear as the nights continue, she and Alan discover they have limited time to fix the broken aspect within themselves (for Nadia, it’s her guilt over her mother’s death, while for Alan, it’s the realisation that his girlfriend’s infidelity was partly driven by his own actions).

In the final episode of the series, the pair wake up on the original night — but in separate realities – and in each, the other person doesn’t remember the shared experience.

Using the personal knowledge of one another that they have developed over the numerous time-loops endured together, Alan and Nadia set out to save each other’s lives.

Russian Doll is available to stream on Netflix – check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

