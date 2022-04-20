Gotta Get Up played at the start of every time-loop experienced by Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), bringing it to the attention of a whole new generation of listeners.

At the start of 2019, many of us were bopping along to a mostly forgotten '70s track from late singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, after it was prominently featured in Netflix hit series Russian Doll.

Now, the show is back with its long-awaited second season and it will be interesting to see if any of the songs featured this time around see a similar surge in interest.

There are certainly no shortage of big-name artists on the list, with Depeche Mode, Janis Joplin, The Velvet Underground and Pink Floyd among the legendary musicians featured.

Read on for the full list of songs featured on the Russian Doll season 2 soundtrack.

Russian Doll season 2 soundtrack

Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll season 2 Netflix

Episode 1: Nowhen

Personal Jesus - Depeche Mode

Bela Lugosi's Dead - Bauhaus

Mother - Danzig

Get It While You Can - Janis Joplin

Episode 2: Coney Island Baby

Angel Eyes - Big Debbie and Terror Apart

Never Gonna Let You Go - Michael Miglio

Goin' Out Of My Head - Little Anthony & The Imperials

Episode 3: Brain Drain

Put a Straw Under Baby - Brian Eno

Puddin' N' Tain - The Alley Cats

Black Night - Cheryl Thompson

Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground

Der Kommissar - Falco

Episode 4: Station to Station

Elizabeth Ashley plays Ruth Brenner in Russian Doll Netflix

Morgen - Ivo Robic

Wasurenaiwa - Peggy March

Mindkilla - Gang Gang Dance

Piano Concerto No 4 in G Major, Op. 58: III. Rondo: Vivace - Beethoven

Personal Jesus (Alex Metric Remix Edit) - Depeche Mode

99 Luftballoons - Nena

Episode 5: Exquisite Corpse

I Found Out Too Late - The Sapphires

The Thin Ice - Pink Floyd

Episode 6: Schrödinger's Ruth

Runnin' With the Devil - Van Halen

Gotta Get Up – Harry Nilsson

Episode 7: Matryoshka

Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1-5 - Pink Floyd

