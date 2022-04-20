Russian Doll season 2 soundtrack: Every song featured
Will anything be stuck in our heads quite like Harry Nilsson's Gotta Get Up?
At the start of 2019, many of us were bopping along to a mostly forgotten '70s track from late singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, after it was prominently featured in Netflix hit series Russian Doll.
Gotta Get Up played at the start of every time-loop experienced by Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), bringing it to the attention of a whole new generation of listeners.
Now, the show is back with its long-awaited second season and it will be interesting to see if any of the songs featured this time around see a similar surge in interest.
There are certainly no shortage of big-name artists on the list, with Depeche Mode, Janis Joplin, The Velvet Underground and Pink Floyd among the legendary musicians featured.
Read on for the full list of songs featured on the Russian Doll season 2 soundtrack.
Russian Doll season 2 soundtrack
Episode 1: Nowhen
Personal Jesus - Depeche Mode
Bela Lugosi's Dead - Bauhaus
Mother - Danzig
Get It While You Can - Janis Joplin
Episode 2: Coney Island Baby
Angel Eyes - Big Debbie and Terror Apart
Never Gonna Let You Go - Michael Miglio
Goin' Out Of My Head - Little Anthony & The Imperials
Episode 3: Brain Drain
Put a Straw Under Baby - Brian Eno
Puddin' N' Tain - The Alley Cats
Black Night - Cheryl Thompson
Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground
Der Kommissar - Falco
Episode 4: Station to Station
Morgen - Ivo Robic
Wasurenaiwa - Peggy March
Mindkilla - Gang Gang Dance
Piano Concerto No 4 in G Major, Op. 58: III. Rondo: Vivace - Beethoven
Personal Jesus (Alex Metric Remix Edit) - Depeche Mode
99 Luftballoons - Nena
Episode 5: Exquisite Corpse
I Found Out Too Late - The Sapphires
The Thin Ice - Pink Floyd
Episode 6: Schrödinger's Ruth
Runnin' With the Devil - Van Halen
Gotta Get Up – Harry Nilsson
Episode 7: Matryoshka
Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Pts. 1-5 - Pink Floyd
