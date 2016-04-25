Russell T Davies and Catastrophe writers win at Bafta TV Craft Awards 2016
Cucumber creator Davies and comedy writers Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney pick up writer gongs, while Chewing Gum’s Michaela Coel is named Breakthrough Talent and Shane Meadows best director
Writers Russell T Davies and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel are among those celebrating after last night's Bafta TV Craft Awards 2016 winners were announced.
Actor and writer Coel won the Breakthrough Talent award, while Russell T Davies earned his fourth Bafta of his career after winning best drama writer for Channel 4’s Cucumber.
Director Shane Meadows picked up his third Bafta for the Channel 4 mini-series This Is England ’90.
Comedy duo Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan were also rewarded for their writing on Catastrophe, while Channel 4’s sci-fi hit Humans also took home a win for Digital Creativity.
Going into the awards, BBC historical drama Wolf Hall led with six nominations and came away with two wins on the night for Sound and Editing.
BBC2's one-off adaptation of stage show The Dresser also picked up two awards (Costume Design and Make Up & Hair Design) as did BBC1's Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, ITV’s The Sound of Music Live!, BBC1's The Hunt and Channel 4’s The Murder Detectives.
Casting director Nina Gold – who has worked on shows including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – was presented with the previously announced Special Bafta award.
Bafta Television Craft Awards 2016 winners list
Special Award
Nina Gold
Breakthrough Talent
Michaela Coel (Writer): Chewing Gum – Retort/E4
Writer: Comedy
Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan: Catastrophe – Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4
Writer: Drama
Russell T Davies: Cucumber – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Costume Design
Fotini Dimou: The Dresser – Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two
Digital Creativity
Development Team: Humans – Persona Synthetics – Channel 4, 4creative, OMD, Microsoft, Fuse, Rocket, Supernatural
Director: Factual
Dave Nath: The Murder Detectives – Films of Record/Channel 4
Director: Fiction
Shane Meadows: This Is England ’90 – Warp Films/Channel 4
Director: Multi-Camera
Coky Giedroyc, Richard Valentine: The Sound of Music Live! – ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV
Editing: Factual
BEN BROWN: The Murder Detectives – Films of Record/Channel 4
Editing: Fiction
David Blackmore: Wolf Hall – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two
Entertainment Craft Team
Zac Nicholson, Tomas Burton, Edward K Gibbon, Jacquetta Levon:The Sound of Music Live! – ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV
Special, Visual and Graffic Effects
Milk VFX: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One
Titles & Graphic Identity
MOMOCO: Fortitude – Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic
Make Up & Hair Design
Jenny Shircore: The Dresser – Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two
Original Music
Steven Price: The Hunt – Silverback Films/BBC One
Photography: Factual
Camera Team: The Hunt – Silverback Films/BBC One
Photography & Lighting: Fiction
Laurie Rose: London Spy – Working title TV, BBC/BBC Two
Production Design
David Roger: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One
Sound: Factual
Andy James, Andy Payne, Andy Groves, Julian Pasqua: VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers – BBC Events Production/BBC One
Sound: Fiction
Sound Team: Wolf Hall – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two