Writers Russell T Davies and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel are among those celebrating after last night's Bafta TV Craft Awards 2016 winners were announced.

Advertisement

Actor and writer Coel won the Breakthrough Talent award, while Russell T Davies earned his fourth Bafta of his career after winning best drama writer for Channel 4’s Cucumber.

Director Shane Meadows picked up his third Bafta for the Channel 4 mini-series This Is England ’90.

Comedy duo Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan were also rewarded for their writing on Catastrophe, while Channel 4’s sci-fi hit Humans also took home a win for Digital Creativity.

Going into the awards, BBC historical drama Wolf Hall led with six nominations and came away with two wins on the night for Sound and Editing.

More like this

BBC2's one-off adaptation of stage show The Dresser also picked up two awards (Costume Design and Make Up & Hair Design) as did BBC1's Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, ITV’s The Sound of Music Live!, BBC1's The Hunt and Channel 4’s The Murder Detectives.

Casting director Nina Gold – who has worked on shows including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – was presented with the previously announced Special Bafta award.

Bafta Television Craft Awards 2016 winners list

Special Award
Nina Gold

Breakthrough Talent
Michaela Coel (Writer): Chewing Gum – Retort/E4

Writer: Comedy
Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan: Catastrophe – Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4

Writer: Drama
Russell T Davies: Cucumber – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Costume Design
Fotini Dimou: The Dresser – Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two

Digital Creativity
Development Team: Humans – Persona Synthetics – Channel 4, 4creative, OMD, Microsoft, Fuse, Rocket, Supernatural

Director: Factual
Dave Nath: The Murder Detectives – Films of Record/Channel 4

Director: Fiction
Shane Meadows: This Is England ’90 – Warp Films/Channel 4

Director: Multi-Camera
Coky Giedroyc, Richard Valentine: The Sound of Music Live! – ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

Editing: Factual
BEN BROWN: The Murder Detectives – Films of Record/Channel 4

Editing: Fiction
David Blackmore: Wolf Hall – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

Entertainment Craft Team
Zac Nicholson, Tomas Burton, Edward K Gibbon, Jacquetta Levon:The Sound of Music Live! – ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

Special, Visual and Graffic Effects
Milk VFX: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

Titles & Graphic Identity
MOMOCO: Fortitude – Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic

Make Up & Hair Design
Jenny Shircore: The Dresser – Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two

Original Music
Steven Price: The Hunt – Silverback Films/BBC One

Photography: Factual
Camera Team: The Hunt – Silverback Films/BBC One

Photography & Lighting: Fiction
Laurie Rose: London Spy – Working title TV, BBC/BBC Two

Production Design
David Roger: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

Sound: Factual
Andy James, Andy Payne, Andy Groves, Julian Pasqua: VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers – BBC Events Production/BBC One

Advertisement

Sound: Fiction
Sound Team: Wolf Hall – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

Vote for the Radio Times Audience Award at the Bafta TV Awards 2016

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement