Director Shane Meadows picked up his third Bafta for the Channel 4 mini-series This Is England ’90.

Comedy duo Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan were also rewarded for their writing on Catastrophe, while Channel 4’s sci-fi hit Humans also took home a win for Digital Creativity.

Going into the awards, BBC historical drama Wolf Hall led with six nominations and came away with two wins on the night for Sound and Editing.

BBC2's one-off adaptation of stage show The Dresser also picked up two awards (Costume Design and Make Up & Hair Design) as did BBC1's Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, ITV’s The Sound of Music Live!, BBC1's The Hunt and Channel 4’s The Murder Detectives.

Casting director Nina Gold – who has worked on shows including Game of Thrones, Wolf Hall and Star Wars: The Force Awakens – was presented with the previously announced Special Bafta award.

Bafta Television Craft Awards 2016 winners list

Special Award

Nina Gold

Breakthrough Talent

Michaela Coel (Writer): Chewing Gum – Retort/E4

Writer: Comedy

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan: Catastrophe – Avalon Television/Birdbath Productions/Merman Films/Channel 4

Writer: Drama

Russell T Davies: Cucumber – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Costume Design

Fotini Dimou: The Dresser – Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two

Digital Creativity

Development Team: Humans – Persona Synthetics – Channel 4, 4creative, OMD, Microsoft, Fuse, Rocket, Supernatural

Director: Factual

Dave Nath: The Murder Detectives – Films of Record/Channel 4

Director: Fiction

Shane Meadows: This Is England ’90 – Warp Films/Channel 4

Director: Multi-Camera

Coky Giedroyc, Richard Valentine: The Sound of Music Live! – ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

Editing: Factual

BEN BROWN: The Murder Detectives – Films of Record/Channel 4

Editing: Fiction

David Blackmore: Wolf Hall – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two

Entertainment Craft Team

Zac Nicholson, Tomas Burton, Edward K Gibbon, Jacquetta Levon:The Sound of Music Live! – ITV Studios Entertainment/ITV

Special, Visual and Graffic Effects

Milk VFX: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

Titles & Graphic Identity

MOMOCO: Fortitude – Fifty Fathoms Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky Atlantic

Make Up & Hair Design

Jenny Shircore: The Dresser – Playground Television UK Limited, Sonia Friedman Productions, Altus Productions, Prescience/BBC Two

Original Music

Steven Price: The Hunt – Silverback Films/BBC One

Photography: Factual

Camera Team: The Hunt – Silverback Films/BBC One

Photography & Lighting: Fiction

Laurie Rose: London Spy – Working title TV, BBC/BBC Two

Production Design

David Roger: Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell – Cuba Pictures/Feel Films/BBC One

Sound: Factual

Andy James, Andy Payne, Andy Groves, Julian Pasqua: VE Day 70: The Nation Remembers – BBC Events Production/BBC One

Sound: Fiction

Sound Team: Wolf Hall – Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures/BBC Two