The charges relate to four women between 1999 and 2005.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations against him, and he is now due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday 2nd May.

Detective superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, said: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.

"Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."

Russell Brand. Carl Court/Getty Images

Brand was previously accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse in a 2023 Channel 4 Dispatches documentary.

At the time, Brand denied the allegations made against him in a video posted to social media, saying that his relationships were "always consensual".