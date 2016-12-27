Smith was also known for her roles as peculiar baker Letitia Cropley in The Vicar of Dibley, Annie Brandon in I Didn’t Know You Cared and Zillah in Lark Rise to Candleford.

A statement from a spokeswoman for her family said: "The BAFTA award-winning actress Liz Smith has died, on Christmas Eve, at the age of 95.”

Royle Family co-star Ralf Little tweeted his tribute to the star:

More like this

Andrew Whyment, who played Darren in the Royle Family, also gave a tribute to Smith.

What a fantastic actress she was absolutely hilarious RIP lovely Liz x https://t.co/z1TKcnntT1 — Andrew whyment (@andywhyment81) December 26, 2016

Smith was made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2009 and announced her retirement in July of that year.

Three days before receiving the honour, Smith suffered three strokes within just two days and was subsequently diagnosed with speech-impeding condition aphasia.

Advertisement

Smith’s death comes only months after her Royle Family co-star Caroline Aherne died from lung cancer aged 52.