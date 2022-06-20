Rowan Atkinson gatecrashes hit Netflix shows in Man vs Bee teaser

"Oh hello, I'm housesitting for you this week," he says at the beginning of the video, before the pesky bee appears on screen and proceeds to terrorise him across a host of familiar locations.

Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming comedy series Man vs Bee – which sees Rowan Atkinson's character Trevor Bingley star in several of the streamer's biggest hits.

Across the 90-second clip, Trevor and his buzzing nemesis take a trip to the Louvre with Lupin, interrupt a game of chess in The Queen’s Gambit, and hang out with the Fab Five from Queer Eye, before causing havoc in a luxury mansion from Selling Sunset.

And at the end of the teaser, we learn that all the while Trevor has been watched over by none other than The Professor from Money Heist.

Described by Netflix as a "riotous comedy", the series follows Trevor after he lands a new job as a housesitter – with things very quickly taking a turn for the disastrous.

"His first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars, and an adorable dog called Cupcake," the synopsis reads. "But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences?

"And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Man Vs Bee will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 24th June 2022. Visit our TV Guide to discover what else you can watch tonight, or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.