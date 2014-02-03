Webb tweeted the news via a flurry of messages this afternoon, saying he was "nervous" to be following Mangan, and joking that it would be like "Peter Davison following Tom Baker" in Doctor Who – "not just the brilliantly established performance but the intimidating teeth and hair."

Webb added that his co-star Heap would be "probably brilliant".

The pair will be joined by Mark Hadfield as butler Seppings, kicking off their run of the popular and critically-acclaimed three-hander on 7 April.

Perfect Nonsense is adapted from Wodehouse's comic novel The Code of the Woosters in which Bertie becomes embroiled in a scheme to steal a valuable silver cow creamer while attempting to avoid the looming threat of potential matrimony.

