Robert Webb and Mark Heap to play Jeeves and Wooster
The comedy actors will take over from Stephen Mangan and Matthew Macfadyen in the West End production of Perfect Nonsense
Robert Webb is to take on the role of PG Wodehouse’s bumbling hero Bertie Wooster, with Mark Heap as his brainy valet Jeeves.
Peep Show star Webb will take over from Mangan on the current West End production Perfect Nonsense at the Duke of York’s Theatre, with Heap – known for everything from Green Wing to Lark Rise to Candleford – stepping in for Matthew Macfadyen.
Webb tweeted the news via a flurry of messages this afternoon, saying he was "nervous" to be following Mangan, and joking that it would be like "Peter Davison following Tom Baker" in Doctor Who – "not just the brilliantly established performance but the intimidating teeth and hair."
Webb added that his co-star Heap would be "probably brilliant".
The pair will be joined by Mark Hadfield as butler Seppings, kicking off their run of the popular and critically-acclaimed three-hander on 7 April.
Perfect Nonsense is adapted from Wodehouse's comic novel The Code of the Woosters in which Bertie becomes embroiled in a scheme to steal a valuable silver cow creamer while attempting to avoid the looming threat of potential matrimony.