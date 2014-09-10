In a tale recorded shortly before his death in June, Rik will bring to life one of a series of edgy tales for adults as told by the cream of British comedy.

But before that here’s a chance to see an exclusive video interview with Rik – also featuring excerpts from his Crackanory story – in which he shares his love for a well-told tale and for the original BBC series Jackanory that inspired him as a youngster.

Here’s Rik being both funny and heartfelt in what is now a very poignant interview…

Series two of Crackanory starts on Wednesday 24th September at 10pm on Dave and will feature stories told by Rik Mayall, Vic Reeves, David Mitchell, Katherine Parkinson, Meera Syall, Warwick Davies, Ben Miller, Sue Perkins, Johnny Vegas and Ruby Wax

