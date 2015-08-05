A staggering 1.2 million votes were cast in the closing round alone as fans of both stars mobilised in support of their heroes. So huge was the response, in fact, that at one point during the final hours the vote was hit with ‘technical issues’ – quite frankly, you broke our servers…

But loyal fans persevered, making their voices heard until the very end as Ricky finished with 52% of the total vote and Catherine with 48%.

"I have the best fans in the world," said Ricky. "When they get behind something they really go for it, whether it's a petition against animal cruelty or a fun comedy poll. I think I could be Mayor if the vote was only online. Haha."

Ricky now moves through to the Champion of Champions round where he will play the winner of the Entertainment category in a bid to be crowned RadioTimes.com TV Champion 2015.

RadioTimes.com TV Champion 2015 pits a total of 512 of television’s finest against one another in a series of votes across eight genres of six rounds each. The winners of each category then face off until the final showdown – and in the end, there can be only one!

Sci-fi & Fantasy Champion is now under way, with Entertainment, News and Drama Champions coming soon