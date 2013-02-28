“What’s happened in the last ten years? What hasn’t happened in the last ten years?” says Brent in the show’s trailer. “Probably the best ten years of my life. Just filled with so many interesting things… Mainly repping.”

Though Brent’s been using the money he gets from ‘repping’ to finance his various musical projects.

“He's passing on his wisdom to younger would-be rockstars now and is living vicariously through a young performer, Dom Johnson," Gervais wrote on his blog. "Well, really he is trying to worm his way back into rock and roll.

"Fans of The Office will be excited to know we finally get to hear the whole of ‘The Serpent who Guards the Gates of Hell’ and an amazingly cringeworthy, self-funded video ‘Equality Street’. Horrendous."

The Office Revisited will air on BBC1 on Friday 15 March as part of Comic Relief