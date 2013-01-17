“I think it will be my angriest yet. I don’t care any more. I’ve realised that nothing can affect you. All the criticism – sticks and stones – it doesn’t matter... I don’t feel bulletproof that I’ll never make a mistake or that I’ll always command the biggest fee. I feel bulletproof in that if I get my own way I’ll be happy with the product.”

Gervais said that the title of the standup show will be "humanity". “It’s an excuse to be pompous. I chose it because the character I play on stage – it’s like I know everything. So I go out there and it’s like I’m teaching [the audience] a lesson and of course I get things wrong.”

He also revealed that he’s making a special of Life’s Too Short – which will broadcast on BBC1 at Easter – and planning a second series of Derek.

More like this

“Whether [C4] want it or not I’m doing another six.”

Advertisement

Derek starts on Wednesday 30 January on Channel 4, 10pm