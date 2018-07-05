The cast also includes many actors who have previously worked with Gervais on film and TV projects, from Jensen (Extras) to Kerry Godliman and David Earl (Derek) and Diane Morgan, Tom Basden and Mandeep Dhillon (Life on the Road).

Also joining the dark comedy are Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Jo Hartley and Roisin Conaty.

"This cast combines the best of the new breed of great British comedy talent with some of the wonderful alumni of my previous shows," Gervais said in a statement about the casting.

More like this

Advertisement

Gervais has entered a lucrative partnership with the streaming giants. His first stand-up special in years, Humanity, debuted on the service in March – and a second is on the way.