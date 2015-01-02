Gervais certainly has a great affection for the title character in his nursing home-based series, which he ended after two series with the recent Christmas special.

“I’ve won three Golden Globes so far, but this nomination for Derek is probably the one I’m most proud of," he says.

“I think it’s that deep down I think that Derek is nominated as opposed to me.”

Having been at the helm of the ceremony three times already, Gervais doesn't have presenting duties to worry about this year (dynamic duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey get the honour in 2015). And while he does want to do it again, he says “for now it will be nice to sit in the audience getting drunk while someone else has to work for the night.”

He should probably re-think his snack choice for this year’s ceremony though, revealing that he once stopped to grab some Cheesy Wotsits (a family sized bag no less) en route to the event. Yep, you guessed it, he had orange hands and lips just moments before having to take to the red carpet.

“I washed in the ice bucket and tried to get some of the gunk off my teeth and gums with a tissue,” Gervais reveals. “We wondered if the girls from Desperate Housewives in the limo next to us were doing the same thing. Maybe. They did all look a bit orange when they got out, but it was probably a tan rather than monosodium glutamate.”

The 72nd Golden Globes takes place on 11th January. See the full list of nominees here.