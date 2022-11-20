Season 6 continues airing on Adult Swim (and E4 in the UK) this weekend, as Rick and his nervous grandson Morty (both voiced by Roiland) head off on more interdimensional travels with Rick's newly fixed portal gun.

Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland has revealed that fans can expect a character to return for an "unexpected" cameo as the show resumes following its mid-season break.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Roiland teased the rest of the season, adding that there'll be a "f**king crazy" callback to a previous season of Rick and Morty in the upcoming episodes.

"I want to say there's a really cool, and probably unexpected [cameo]," he said. "We go back to something we did in season 4. No, season 3? Was it season 3? I can't remember what season was it. Well, I don't even want to say because I don't want to spoil it.

Rick (Justin Roiland), Jerry (Chris Parnell), Beth (Sarah Chalke), Summer (Spencer Grammer) and Morty (Roiland) in season 6. E4

"I don't know if it's like a surprise or not but there's a character that comes back that I don't think many people are expecting to come back. It's f**king crazy and cool, and it's a really, really, really crazy episode and I'm very excited for that."

Roiland went on to hint that the cameo may be related to the season 4 episode Never Ricking Morty, saying when the episode's Story Train premise was mentioned: "Funny you should mention that episode. Hmm. Interesting."

The episode, which is the sixth instalment of season 4, sees Rick and Morty stuck on the Story Train, a meta story device for an anthology episode, where they keep encountering passengers who have stories to tell about Rick.

The episode guest stars Paul Giamatti as Story Lord, the train's muscle-bound driver, and Christopher Meloni, who voices Jesus Christ.

As for the rest of season 6 generally, Roiland also said that fans can expect some "classic Rick and Morty stuff" to come.

"It's a good grab bag of what everybody loves about the show. There's the canonical fans, there's the episodic fans. It's a good mix of that coming up."

Meanwhile, the show's producer Scott Marder said that the episodes are a mix of "canons and one-offs but all that are aware of each other", adding: "If you've been happy with season 6 thus far, I think you'll be thrilled with the rest of it."

Rick and Morty airs on Sunday 20th November on Adult Swim in the US, before airing on Tuesday 22nd November at 9pm on E4 in the UK.

