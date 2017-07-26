This means that Netflix UK will be a week behind US viewers, as they will be jumping directly to episode two on 30th July.

The show has been on an extended hiatus, with series co-creator Dan Harmon citing the difficulty of writing such intricate one episode adventures. Season two first aired back in July 2015.

In recent weeks the new season has been teased via numerous short trailers and featurettes, the highlight of which is a kaleidescopic trip through various animation styles and universes set off by Morty dropping a beaker of acid on the ground. Watch below.

This past weekend, 4000 Rick and Morty fans got a preview of the new season at Comic Con at San Diego:

Fingers cross it lived up to the hype.