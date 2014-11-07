Ayoade is certainly right that a second attempt is being made to revive the show across the Atlantic.

Last month it emerged that American network NBC was having another go at bringing IT department losers Moss, Roy and Jen across the pond under the auspices of Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, and with Linehan's backing.

When the news broke, Linehan stated on Twitter that he was "closely involved" with the project and promised that it would be more successful.

More like this

The 2006 US pilot was never broadcast, although clips of the show did find their way on to the internet (see below).

Ayoade's fellow guests on tonight's Graham Norton Show are Dame Shirley Bassey, comedian and children’s author David Walliams, comic actress Catherine Tate and singer songwriter Annie Lennox.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton show is on BBC1 on Friday November 7th at 10:35pm