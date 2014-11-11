Quentin Tarantino to retire from movies
"I want to go out while I'm still hard," the director said
Bad news for fans of tortuous plots, pop culture references and ultraviolence – it looks like Quentin Tarantino might be leaving the movie business.
“I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” the Pulp Fiction director said at a question and answer session for his next film The Hateful Eight (a western which sees bounty hunters trapped together by a blizzard).
“I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie."
“I’m not trying to ridicule anyone who thinks differently, but I want to go out while I’m still hard.”
However, fans shouldn’t be too worried just yet – Tarantino still thinks he has a couple of films left in him.
“I like that I will leave a 10-film filmography, and so I’ve got two more to go after this,” he said according to Deadline. “It’s not etched in stone, but that is the plan. If I get to the 10th, do a good job and don’t screw it up, well that sounds like a good way to end the old career."
Tarantino imagines he’d spend his time post-drecting “writing plays and books, going gracefully into my tender years,” though he added “If, later on, I come across a good movie, I won’t not do it just because I said I wouldn’t.”
“But 10 and done, leaving them wanting more – that sounds right.”
Still, Hateful Eight cast members Kurt Russell and Samuel L Jackson were less than convinced of the impending retirement, ridiculing Tarantino’s comments at the Q and A.
“You don’t actually believe that s***, do you?” Russell asked the audience.
Longtime collaborator Jackson added: “What’s Quentin going to do with himself if he’s not doing this?”
He might have a point – after all, this is the man who said he’d never make The Hateful Eight at all after the script was leaked a few months ago…
The Hateful Eight will be released in cinemas in 2015