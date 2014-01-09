Their on-off relationship appears to be on the up after the shock of the pregnancy and Jamie thinks all will be rosy from here on out. But Laura doesn’t seem quite so ready for a life playing happy families.

Add into the mix Laura’s parents Alan and Janet, played by Angus Deayton and Anna Chancellor respectively, who are all but getting a divorce. Plus, there’s Jamie’s parents who are living in a static caravan park after being evicted from their home to contend with.

What could possibly go wrong? Or right…?

Dylan Edwards, Yasmin Paige and Emer Kenny return to the cast as pals Mike, Beth and Danielle who are all struggling with new jobs and ever more complicated love lives.

Pramface is returning to BBC Three later this year

