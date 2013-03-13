Plebs: "The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome" - trailer
Watch a teaser for the new ITV2 comedy series about three misfits trying to climb the social ladder in Rome
Comedy fans curious about what to expect from ITV2's upcoming antiquarian sitcom Plebs – billed as The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome – can get a flavour of the show in this new trailer.
The toga-heavy comedy tells the tale of two young men – Marcus and Stylax – and their "lazy slave with a major attitude problem", Grumio, who "try to get laid, hold down jobs and climb the social ladder in the big city – a city that happens to be Ancient Rome".
The six-part series stars Tom Rosenthal, Joel Fry and Doctor Who's Ryan Sampson, and features appearances from Sophie Colquhoun, Lydia Rose Bewley and Doon Mackichan.
Check out the trailer below, and if you fancy some more Plebs after that, have a look at these cast portraits.