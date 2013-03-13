Comedy fans curious about what to expect from ITV2's upcoming antiquarian sitcom Plebs – billed as The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome – can get a flavour of the show in this new trailer.

The toga-heavy comedy tells the tale of two young men – Marcus and Stylax – and their "lazy slave with a major attitude problem", Grumio, who "try to get laid, hold down jobs and climb the social ladder in the big city – a city that happens to be Ancient Rome".