Plebs - new character portraits
ITV2's new comedy - billed as The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome - stars Tom Rosenthal, Joel Fry and Doon Mackichan
No TV programme has us quite so intrigued as new ITV2 show Plebs. Billed as The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome, the antiquarian comedy follows the fortunes of two young men - Marcus and Stylax - and their "lazy slave with a major attitude problem", Grumio.
The series follows the motley trio as they "try to get laid, hold down jobs and climb the social ladder in the big city - a city that happens to be Ancient Rome". We imagine their attempts to ingratiate themselves with the opposite sex take an interesting turn when "sexy newcomer" Cynthia moves into the flat next door with her sarcastic slave, Metella.
Throw into the mix the boys' ruthless boss Flavia (played by Smack the Pony's Doon Mackichan) whose sex life is the stuff of legend - plus an appearance from their sinister-looking landlord - and you have a promising jumble of comedy indeed...
Check out the latest character portraits featuring the assorted cast members pulling some choice expressions for the camera in the gallery below:
480
More like this
Plebs is expected to air on ITV2 later this year