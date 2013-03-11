No TV programme has us quite so intrigued as new ITV2 show Plebs. Billed as The Inbetweeners meets Ancient Rome, the antiquarian comedy follows the fortunes of two young men - Marcus and Stylax - and their "lazy slave with a major attitude problem", Grumio.

The series follows the motley trio as they "try to get laid, hold down jobs and climb the social ladder in the big city - a city that happens to be Ancient Rome". We imagine their attempts to ingratiate themselves with the opposite sex take an interesting turn when "sexy newcomer" Cynthia moves into the flat next door with her sarcastic slave, Metella.