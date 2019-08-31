The writer will receive the award after a landmark 2019 which saw the release of critically acclaimed seasons of Fleabag and her show Killing Eve (though she no longer serves as head writer). She has also been tapped to help write the new James Bond film: it's been a good year.

The trophy will be presented at the British Academy Britannia Awards in Los Angeles on October 25th. She joins an elite list of honourees for this years ceremony which includes Jackie Chan, Jane Fonda and Steve Coogan.

“As a multi-talented actor, writer, creator and showrunner, Phoebe’s sensational work in both comedy and drama has captured the attention of audiences globally,” BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said.

“Her ability to effortlessly connect with the viewer, seamlessly break the fourth wall, and effectively address deeply relevant issues through comedy is truly remarkable. We are honoured to be recognising such a phenomenal British talent, and someone who continues to break down barriers and promote the power of the female voice.”

By the time that ceremony swings around Waller-Bridge could well have a couple of Emmys under her belt: she is up for the Lead Actress and Outstanding Comedy Series awards. The Emmys will be handed out on 22nd September.