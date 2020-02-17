Against all odds, the fateful message is sent and their adventure begins, which looks set to be a chaotic ride for them both.

The pair left completely spontaneously with only the clothes on their back, but the question is why? What sparked the message that sent them on this journey?

Run is written by Vicky Jones, who directed the original stage production of Phoebe Waller-Brdge's Fleabag at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013.

Waller-Bridge is involved in this series, serving as both an executive producer and a guest star in one episode, where she will play a woman who Ruby and Billy encounter on their journey.

The second (and final) series of Fleabag landed in 2019 to critical acclaim, recently sweeping awards season with wins at virtually every major ceremony.

Run will debut on HBO on 12th April and on Sky Comedy in the UK on 15th April