But fans queuing for entry got a big surprise when the star, accompanied by the show's 'Hot Priest' actor Andrew Scott, arrived to supply them all with gin in a tin.

The beverage run was a nod to Fleabag's second series, which sees both Waller-Bridge and Scott's characters drink gin and tonic from a can – a moment which sparked a 24 per cent rise in sales for Marks & Spencer its own-brand gin in a tin.

That second series is, apparently, Fleabag's last, though Waller-Bridge did recently tell The Hollywood Reporter that she might be tempted to revisit the character when she's older.

"When I'm 50, maybe, when you know there's been a life lived and it's a different face looking down the barrel," she said.

Fingers (and everything else) crossed...