The sitcom about a tiny pirate radio station in a west London tower block has gained a loyal audience who are now "gutted" to say goodbye to MC Grindah and DJ Beats...

The final episode saw MC Grindah and Miche pack up and leave Brentford for a new life in Essex, waving goodbye to Brentford for good with a bittersweet sign-off.

Explaining why the show had to end, writer Steve Stamp previously told Radio Times: "There are only so many big life events you can do. You either start toning it down again and taking it back to the smaller stories. Or you keep it big and go out with a clear, high message about what the show has been about.”

But there is good news for fans: Stamp revealed that he's writing a script for a People Just Do Nothing feature film. Kurupt FM may not be over yet.