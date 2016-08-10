The actor will star in the new TV series written by former Simpsons writer Julie Thacker Scully and directed by Catastrophe's Ben Taylor. Webb plays divorcee Jack, whose search for a fresh start with new love Sara (played by Melanie Lynskey) is scuppered by his ex-wife Hillary (Doctor Foster's Victoria Hamilton).

Our Ex Wife is one of five new sitcoms announced by the BBC as part of its 'Landmark Comedy' season. The new comedies will sit alongside revivals of classic sitcoms including Are You Being Served?, Porridge, Keeping up Appearances and Goodnight Sweetheart.

Also appearing on BBC2 is new comedy The Coopers Vs The Rest, starring Pulling's Tanya Franks and Peep Show alumnus Paterson Joseph as a couple who struggle to deal with their three adopted children. The series is written by Andy Wolton.

Stand-up comedian James Acaster meanwhile has written a new BBC2 comedy We the Jury, telling the story of doing jury duty on a murder trial and featuring Him & Her's Kerry Howard.

“These three brand new sitcom specials are the fresh out of the oven part of our landmark sitcom season," said BBC controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. "Underpinning BBC2's comedy reputation for the eclectic and diverse, they are sharply written and terrifically cast treats with a very contemporary heart to them, except in the case of We The Jury which is just infectiously & joyfully daft!"

The three new comedies new previously announced series Home from Home starring Johnny Vegas, and Motherland, featuring And Then There Were None's Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan AKA Philomena Cunk. The series is written by Father Ted's Graham Linehan and Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan.

