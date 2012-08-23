While the ambitious Keith is out representing Britain and attempting to make his mark, his deputy Neil is back at the Embassy running things. It’s a tough posting which sees the pair more likely to be knocking back potentially lethal vodka in the Tazbeki President’s hunting yurt than sipping G&Ts on the lawn.

Written by James Wood and Rupert Walters, Our Men is one of several new comedy commissions from BBC2.

Sue Perkins stars in self-penned series Heading Out, about a vet preparing to tell her parents she’s gay as she approaches her 40th birthday, while Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmonson are back for a Bottom revival, Hooligans’ Island, and radio character Count Arthur Strong is getting his own TV show, co-written with Father Ted’s Graham Linehan.