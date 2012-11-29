He worked his way through a number of therapists in that instalment of the series, but by episode two he's clearly found one he feels comfortable with. I'm sure the fact that she's both attractive and blonde had absolutely no bearing on his decision...

Anyway, in this sneak peek at series eight's second episode, Jez has taken his latest head doctor or "life coach" out for a bite to eat in a local restaurant.

Ever vigilant, he begins by ordering what he thinks are the 'right' items from the menu to impress his shrink. Naturally, he makes rather a hash of things and comes over as awkwardly as ever:

More like this

To see the rest of the episode, you'll have to tune in to Channel 4 at 10:00pm this Sunday.

Advertisement

If you're after more Peep Show larks before then though, have a look at our interview with Robert Webb and David Mitchell in which they reveal just how like Jez and Mark they really are.